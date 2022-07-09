ITR AY 22-23: Last Date of Filing ITR for FY22 for Salaried, Companies, Others

1)People with salaried jobs and other individuals who do not require to audit their accounts should file their ITR by 31 July 2022.

2) The last date to file the income tax return for Hindu Undivided Families, who do not have to sit for an audit is 31 July 2022.

3) Taxpayers who need to audit their accounts can file their ITR by 31 October 2022. This rule stands for an individual, working partners of a firm, a company or other entities such as proprietorship, firm who audit their accounts from chartered accountants to file income tax returns.

4) As per section 92E of the Income Tax Act, 1961, every person enters into an international transaction or a specified domestic transaction must have a report from a chartered accountant and he must furnish it on or before a specified date in the prescribed form. It must be signed and verified by the accountant in a prescribed manner. The last date for filing income tax return for this category of taxpayers is 30 November 2022.