Income Tax Return Filing Last Date FY 2021-22: Deadline and Penalty Details Here

Know the income tax return (ITR) filing last date for FY22.
The last date for filing income tax return (ITR) for the financial year 2021-22 (FY22) is approaching soon. It is important to note and remember that the Income Tax Return Filing (ITR) last date for salaried taxpayers and non-auditable cases is 31 July 2022. The Income Tax Department shared a tweet on Saturday, 16 July 2022, stating the due date to file income tax return (ITR) for the financial year 2021-22 (FY22). Everyone should remember the last date, which is 31 July 2022.
It is important to note that the salaried taxpayers and non-auditable cases should file the income tax return (ITR) within the due date to avoid problems later on. People can file ITR after the deadline passes but they have to pay a late fee. For more details on this, one can visit incometax.gov.in.
One can file income tax return (ITR) after missing the deadline, which is 31 July 2022 for the financial year 2021-22 (FY22), but they have to pay a late filing fee.
As per the latest details, if the yearly income of an individual is above Rs 5 lakh per annum, a late fee of Rs 5,000 will be imposed. If the income is below Rs 5 lakh per annum, then a late fee of Rs 1,000 will be imposed on the person who will file the ITR after the deadline.
The income tax return (ITR) forms are of different types. They are listed below:
ITR-1
ITR-2
ITR-3
ITR-4
Individuals should be careful while filling out the income tax return (ITR) forms. They should make sure that they are filling out the correct ITR form that is applicable to their situation.
For more details, one can visit the official website or contact the Income Tax Department for help. Everybody should remember that the ITR filing last date for FY22 is 31 July 2022.
