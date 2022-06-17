Agnipath Protests: 1 Dead in Secunderabad as Trains Set Ablaze, Cops Fire Shots

As protests over the Centre's new Agnipath scheme escalate, one person was killed amid the violent demonstrations in Telangana's Secundarabad on Friday, 17 June, Hyderabad North zone police told The Quint.
(Photo: PTI)
Video Producer/Editor: Shohini Bose
This comes huge protests at the Secundarabad Railway Station, during which trains were set ablaze by agitators. Police had reportedly fired shots to disperse the youths gathered.
The cause of the death and the identity of the deceased remains unknown so far.
At least six others were reportedly injured.
Around 300-350 protesters gathered at the Secundarabad Railway Station on Friday. The youths set fire to some coaches of three passenger trains at the station.
They also pelted stones and vandalised the railway station, due to which some stalls were damaged. Some other shops near the railway station were also shut amid the protests.
The agitators shouted slogans against the Centre demanding regular recruitment for defence services.
On account of anti-Agnipath scheme protests disrupting train services at Secunderabad Railway Station, the South Central Railways cancelled six trains and partially cancelled some other trains.
A total of 200 train services have been affected due to the ongoing agitation.
Protests over the Agnipath have also been reported from Delhi, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West bengal, Haryana, and Punjab.
The scheme allows for the induction of about 45,000 people aged 17.5 to 21 years into the military for a four-year period. Recruitment for the same is supposed to begin in the next 90 days, with the first wave expected to arrive in July 2023.
Only 25 percent of these troops will be retained after four years, and they will serve for a total of 15 years in non-officer ranks.
Following protests in several states, the Centre on Thursday increased the upper-age limit for recruitment under the Agnipath scheme from 23 from 21 for 2022.
The scheme is being criticised for its employment of the youth for a short-term period, among other things.
