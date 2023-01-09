Netizens In Awe As Old Pictures of Shah Rukh Khan And Angelina Jolie Go Viral
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)
Ahead of the release of his latest film Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is making headlines for more reasons than just one. Old pictures of the Raees actor with Hollywood megastar, Angelina Jolie have resurfaced online, causing quite a stir.
Bollywood's King Khan shared the stage with Jolie in 2000, at the very first International Indian Film Academy Awards. Popularly called the IIFA Awards, the first annual installment was held at the Millennium Dome in London and was hosted by Anupam Kher and Yukta Mookhey.
Jolie and Khan presented the Best Actress award, which was won by Aishwarya Rai Bachhan for her stellar performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999).
Since the tweet was posted on Sunday (8 January), it has garnered 1.1M views and 29.3K likes. While most young netizens are shocked at how they had no idea about the two legendary stars ever sharing a stage, some are bowled over by how ethereal they look together.
Commenting under the now-viral tweet, a Twitter user wrote, "WTH why am I seeing this for the first time today?" while another reacted to the Gen Z frenzy with, "Damn you guys are way too young".
Check out what other netizens are saying here:
