Netizens In Awe As Old Pictures of Shah Rukh Khan And Angelina Jolie Go Viral

Ahead of the release of his latest film Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is making headlines for more reasons than just one. Old pictures of the Raees actor with Hollywood megastar, Angelina Jolie have resurfaced online, causing quite a stir.

Bollywood's King Khan shared the stage with Jolie in 2000, at the very first International Indian Film Academy Awards. Popularly called the IIFA Awards, the first annual installment was held at the Millennium Dome in London and was hosted by Anupam Kher and Yukta Mookhey.

Jolie and Khan presented the Best Actress award, which was won by Aishwarya Rai Bachhan for her stellar performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999).