Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt: A Timeline of Their Marriage, Divorce & Legal Battles

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were once considered the Hollywood ‘it’ couple. They dated for 12 years, before their short-lived marriage of two years ended. They met on the sets of Mr and Mrs Smith – Pitt was then married to Jennifer Anniston, while Jolie was a single mother. But the pair were in a relationship not long after.

The former couple has six children together – daughters Zahara Marley and Shiloh Nouvel, sons Maddox and Pax Thien, and twins Knox Léon and Vivienne Marcheline.

However, Jolie, shocked the world when she filed for divorce in 2016 – their legal battles have continued since then.

Here’s a look at their brief marriage, divorce and legal battles: