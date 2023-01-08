Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation Donates Money to Anjali Singh's Family: Report

According to the same report, a statement read by the Foundation stated, "Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation donates an undisclosed amount to the family of Anjali Singh. Anjali, a 20 year old, lost her life in a brutal hit and run that took place in Delhi’s, Kanjhawala. Anjali was the sole breadwinner of the family consisting of her mother and siblings. The aid by Meer foundation aims to help the family, especially the mother with her health issues while providing adequate relief to Anjali’s siblings.”