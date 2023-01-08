Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation Donates Money to Anjali Singh's Family: Report
Shah Rukh Khan's foundation is named after his father, Meer Taj Mohammed Khan.
Shah Rukh Khan‘s Meer Foundation has donated money to Delhi accident victim Anjali Singh‘s family, according to a report The Indian Express. Anjali died in a brutal hit-and-run in Delhi's Kanjhawala. The victim is survived by her mother and siblings. She was the sole earning member of the family
According to the same report, a statement read by the Foundation stated, "Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation donates an undisclosed amount to the family of Anjali Singh. Anjali, a 20 year old, lost her life in a brutal hit and run that took place in Delhi’s, Kanjhawala. Anjali was the sole breadwinner of the family consisting of her mother and siblings. The aid by Meer foundation aims to help the family, especially the mother with her health issues while providing adequate relief to Anjali’s siblings.”
Shah Rukh founded the Meer Foundation in 2013, it is named after his father, Meer Taj Mohammed Khan, and he has carried out several philanthropic activities through the foundation.
Topics: Shah Rukh Khan
