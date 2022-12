IIFA 2023: 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' & 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Lead Nominees

The nominations for the 23rd edition of the International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA) were announced on Monday, 26 December. The voting for the nominations, listed in twelve distinct categories, will go live on 27 December. Films such as Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, among others, are leading the list of nominees. The event will take place on 9, 10, and 11 February 2023 at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Here is the complete list of nominees: