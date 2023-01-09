ADVERTISEMENT

'Pathaan': Shah Rukh Khan Starrer's Trailer to Release on This Date

'Pathaan' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone is slated for its theatrical release on 25 January 2023.

Published
The makers of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Pathaan have finally announced the arrival of its official trailer. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles.

Taking to social media on 9 January, Yash Raj Films, the film's production house, unveiled a new poster from Pathaan and shared the release date of its trailer with fans.

The caption of the post read, "Countdown begins to unveil the trailer of the ACTION SPECTACLE of the year starring the biggest superstars of Indian cinema! @iamsrk @deepikapadukone @thejohnabraham #PathaanTrailer out TOMORROW at 11 AM!"

The film's official teaser was released on 2 November 2022.

Besides, this will be the first time Shah Rukh and John will share screen space. Pathaan is the fourth instalment in the YRF "spy universe," wherein Shah Rukh will be seen as Pathaan, a RAW agent.

Pathaan will also mark the official comeback of Shah Rukh on the silver screen after a five-year gap. The actor was last seen in Zero alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

Pathaan is slated for its theatrical release on 25 January in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

