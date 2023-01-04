#AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan's Hilarious Response To A Fan Asking For An OTP
(Image Courtesy: Twitter)
On Wednesday (4 January), Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter for an #AskSRK session. Ahead of the release of his upcoming film, Pathaan, he urged his fans to only ask fun questions, since he didn't want to delve into anything serious for the new year's first #AskSRK.
Well, if Shah Rukh Khan asks, fans will deliver. Following King Khan's instructions, several netizens asked some hilarious questions and received even funnier answers. Upon a fan asking him for an OTP, the Dilwale actor wittily responds, "Beta main itna famous hoon mujhe OTP nahi aate….vendors just send me the goods when I order…tum apna dekh lo".
When asked why he finds Twitter to a more comfortable platform to conduct these Q&A sessions, Khan takes a funny dig at Instagram by saying, "Instagram has too many pics of what people eat!!! For breakfast…desserts…dinner…ufff!"
Without a doubt, several of his fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer of Pathaan, where Khan stars opposite Deepika Padukone. When another fan asked for the trailer to be released, he hilariously answered, "Aisa thodi hota hai!!"
On a fan asking him how much his montly salary is, he retorts with his classic charm, "Pyaar Beshumaar kamata hoon….har din"
His fans aren't the only ones who received responses from King Khan himself. When a hater responded to him with, "Pathaan disaster already. Retirement lelo", he wittily clapped back, "Beta badhon se aise baat nahi karte!!"
Several fans also asked Shah Rukh to share his thoughts on their favorite celebrities - Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan and Thalapathy Vijay to name a few. King Khan obviously had some sweet and witty things to say about all of them.
Check here:
