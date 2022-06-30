Six Celebrity Pairs We’re Dying To See On the 'Koffee With Karan' Couch

Karan Johar in the latest promo for Koffee With Karan.
Ever since Karan Johar announced the renewal of Koffee With Karan for another tantalising season, social media has been abuzz. From who’s going to make it to the show’s tell-all couch to what slew of controversies we can expect, there is a galore of speculations and theories.
Ahead of the show’s new season, here are 6 pairs we’d love to see on Koffee with Karan:
Bollywood’s latest power couple, the duo had an intimate wedding and are expecting their first child, since last appearing on Koffee with Karan. Their first film together, Brahmastra is also slated to release soon. Even though they are both beloved guests of the show, they have always made separate appearances. It would be fun to see them engage in a no-holds barred conversation about sharing these major milestones together.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on their wedding.
It has always been entertaining to see Ranveer Singh on the Koffee couch, but the chemistry he shared with Jim Sarbh in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavat was both steamy and refreshing. It would be highly enjoyable to see the friends and co-actors gracing the Koffee couch together. Moreover, Jim’s quick wit and sharp humour would guarantee some hilarious answers to KJo's tongue-in-cheek questions.
Ranveer Singh and Jim Sarbh in a still from Padmavat.
The leading ladies of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone and Tabu would make for an unconventional and exciting pair. It would be a treat to see the two strong, outspoken and highly successful actors engage in candid confessions and witty banter. Watching them compete in Karan Johar’s quintessential rapid-fire round would be highly entertaining!
Deepika Padukone and Tabu.
Even though the actors have not appeared on the show together, it’s no secret that Koffee with Karan played quite a crucial role in the duo’s relationship. Having had one of the most coveted, private weddings, fans are dying to see Katrina and Vicky on the couch together. It would be incredibly fun to hear them speak about their married life and how the show shaped their romance.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal on their wedding.
Considered to be one of Bollywood’s timeless power couples, the highly revered actor-duo would make for an unforgettable appearance. From the film industry to the political climate of the country, both of them have always been outspoken about their opinions. It would be enjoyable to see them being their honest and authentic selves in such a fun and candid space. Watching Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah compete for the coveted KWK hamper would ensure hilarity and entertainment.
Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah have been married for 40 years.
If anyone could bring the Khan-trio together for a fun, laid-back appearance, it would be Karan Johar! Having the three leading men of Bollywood on the Koffee couch would not only break the internet but also give us a well-rounded insight into their relationship. Ahead of the show’s 7th season, Johar has promised a bigger, better and more beautiful new season. Having the iconic trio would definitely tick all three boxes.
SRK, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan were last seen together while promoting Salman's film Race 3.
