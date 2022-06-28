Karan Johar Pleads Celebs to Appear on Koffee With Karan 7 In New Teaser Video
The show is coming back for a seventh season on 7 July 2022.
Karan Johar took to Instagram to post another teaser for his hit talk show Koffee With Karan. The show is coming back for a seventh season on 7 July 2022 is all set to air on Disney+Hotstar. The new video shows a frantic Karan tyring to convince celebrities to attend his talk show. The teaser also touches upon how Karan often gets trolled on the internet. The hilariously self-aware teaser for the hit talk show ends with Karan stating, “Screw it, I’m still going to brew it."
He also captioned the teaser with the same line, “Screw it, I'm still going to brew it! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7 new season starts 7th July only on Disney+ Hotstar.”
Earlier, Karan had shared an edited throwback video of actors Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Ranbir Kapoor seemingly reacting to the announcement. Towards the end of the video, Karan Johar comes forward to promise a season that will be bigger, better and more beautiful. He had also disclosed the premiere date in the same post.
It is rumoured that Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are all set to be the first guests for the show.
On the other end, Karan Johar is directing Alia and Ranveer in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He has also produced the film Jugjugg Jeeyo which released last Friday and Brahmastra which is all set to release in a couple of months.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.