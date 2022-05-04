ADVERTISEMENT
'Koffee With Karan' Comes to an End After 6 Seasons; KJo Shares Update
Karan Johar took to social media to share the news.
i
Karan Johar took to social media on Wednesday, 4 May, to share that his show Koffee With Karan is all set to wrap after six successful seasons.
ADVERTISEMENT
"Koffee With Karan has been a part of my life, and yours, for six seasons now. I'd like to think we've made an impact and even found our place in pop culture history. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that Koffee With Karan will not be returning...", Karan wrote in his statement.
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×