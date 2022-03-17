ADVERTISEMENT

Jim Sarbh on Why He Has Left Mid-Way During Dates

Women, remember to never discuss this one thing when you are on a date with Jim Sarbh.

Jim Sarbh's upcoming show on Netflix will drop on 18 March, but you won't get to see Jim at all! Because his voice is enough to make you watch Eternally Confused and Eager For Love. And Jim is confident that you won't regret hearing him at all.

The show is based on 24-year-old Ray, who is awkward and confused as he navigates through life with the help of his 'inner voice', that is actually a toy wizard. And no prizes for guessing who plays his inner voice.

We spoke to the cast, Jim and Vihaan Samat, and filmmaker-writer Rahul Nair to find out the reason behind such a long title.

Rocket Boys Trailer: Ishwak Singh, Jim Sarbh Bring to us Sarabhai-Bhabha's Tale

Jim also revealed how he has to constantly filter his inner voice so that he can have a social life and work. And what really is a no-no for Jim on dates? He opens up on that too. Jim also spoke about about the success of Rocket Boys.

The show is a comedy-drama produced by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's Tiger Baby Films and Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.

