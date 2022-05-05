Some of the Most Unforgettable Moments From Past Seasons of ‘Koffee With Karan’
Karan Johar recently announced that 'Koffee With Karan' was being renewed for a seventh seaoson.
Unforgettable moments from 'Koffee With Karan'.
(Photo Courtesy: Hotstar)
Karan Johar, in what can only be described as a prank and goofy marketing stunt, first announced on Tuesday that his popular talk show Koffee With Karan was not returning for another season. However, a few hours later, he said his show will "not be returning... on TV!", thus surprising fans who were rather upset that the show wasn't returning.
No matter what the status of the show is, it surely reminded us of all the times the show made the headlines. Here are some of our most favourite moments from the show:
1. When Twinkle Khanna Became Candid About Her and Akshay Kumar’s Love Story
2. When Alia Bhatt Burped on National Televisiona
3. When Kareena Overshared About Her "Sister-in-Law"
4. When Katrina Kaif Basically Called Out The Entire Concept of KWK
5. When Shah Rukh Khan's Answer About Karan Left Everyone in Splits
6. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao on Waking Up Next to Other People...
7. When Ajay Devgn Forgot His Wedding Anniversary
8. What Saif Ali Khan Had to Say About Sara's Dating Life
9. When Vidya Balan Spoke on Behalf of EVERY Woman Ever!
10. When Ranbir and Ranveer Didn't Hold Back On Their Thoughts About the Sensationalism Of the Show