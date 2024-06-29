Diljit Dosanjh Has Put Punjab on the World Map – and He’s Just Getting Started

In yet another interview, with film critic Anupama Chopra in 2016, the actor-singer also talked about how people warned him that "there's no way" he can work in Bollywood because he wears a turban.

"So, I also believed that Bollywood would never have a role for me … but anything can happen if god wants it to happen," he had said.

Bollywood is no stranger to typecasting. For characters from Punjab, the stereotypes would usually be 'talkative' and 'loud'.

Even if Bollywood didn't seem immediately accessible, Dosanjh was rapidly capturing the Indian audience.

While Bollywood still doesn't cover the entire spectrum of the Punjabi identity, Dosanjh's characters in Udta Punjab and Jogi have introduced more context to what the movie industry saw as a 'type' character. His characters were completely realised – and had a major impact in the story.