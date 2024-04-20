Amar Singh Chamkila: Sensuality, Violence & Musical Creativity In Punjab

Chamkila’s unique appeal came from a convergence of five key factors: vibrant compositions and sensually charged lyrics; duet style singing; accompaniment of the tumbi, a difficult, single-stringed instrument that he ‘famously mastered’ according to Anjali Gera-Roy; live performance; and the emergence of vast new listening markets with 1980s ‘cassette culture’. The fact that his songs were mostly written to be performed on the live stage can alone explain their unique energy and rhythmic flow.

Far more than any other popular Punjabi male musician, Chamkila mostly performed duets (and only the rare solo number): the co-participation of a female singer was key to his success, despite the often ‘anti-woman’ tone of his lyrics. Apart from this, his popularity among female audiences is not explained by him inspiring female desire (in the way a Diljit Dosanjh today does).