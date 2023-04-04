‘Daulat Chaat’ Served at the NMACC Event Has Sparked a New Meme Fest on Twitter

'Daulat ki Chaat' served at the NMACC event is going viral
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
It's been a few days since the grand opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, but the hilarious meme content refuses to stop flooding the internet -- not that we're complaining!
From videos of the Indian paparazzi calling Hollywood stars with absolutely ridiculous names to the memes that had us rolling on the floor, netizens have really gone all out.
And this time, Desi twitter have their eye on the 'daulat chaat' that was served at the event.
At the NMACC launch, the 'Daulat Ki Chaat', a famous delicacy made out of milk and chhena which is usually served in winters, was served at the event in a small clay vessel...with ₹500 notes tucked around it!
Now usually, the dish is accompanied with fake currency notes, but well, this was an Ambani event. Naturally, people wondered if these notes were actually real.
As the picture of the dish went viral on the internet, netizens were divided. While some churned out hysterical responses, others were unhappy with the display of wealth at the event. Check here:
One user wrote, "Are those real? Are they used as tissue paper? Or is that spoon in disguise? What on Ambaniverse is that?"
Another wrote, "I was mostly bemused by the whole Ambani event but this actually pissed me off"
Here are some more reactions:
