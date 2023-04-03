NMACC’s Star-Studded Launch Has Sparked a Hilarious Meme Fest on Twitter

Netizens have the most hilarious reactions to the grand inaugural event of NMACC.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
On Friday 31 March, Nita Ambani inaugurated the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. Since then, it is all anyone is talking about! The two-day event was a magnanimous soiree, with both Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities in attendance.
Zendaya, Tom Holland, Gigi Hadid, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, were among the stars who were present at the occasion.
Pictures and videos from the events have already gone viral and netizens have made sure that they use them in the best way possible — by making hilarious memes.
From Jackie Shroff carrying a plant, to Gigi Hadid's golden saree, netizens didn't miss any chance to give their funny opinions. Check them out here: