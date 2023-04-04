Shraddha Kapoor Gives a Sneak Peak of the Delicious Food Served at NMACC Gala

Shraddha Kapoor shares a sneak peak of the food served at the NMACC Gala.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) was inaugurated in Mumbai earlier this week. The three-day grand launch of the Cultural Centre was a star-studded event, with prominent Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities marking their presence.
While the internet was filled with several pictures from the NMACC Gala, some attendees, like Shraddha Kapoor, gave us a glimpse into the delectable food that was served at the event.
Shraddha took to Instagram to share a series of photos from the event. The first picture from her carousel post gave us a glimpse of the delicious food that was served at the NMACC gala. The actor captioned the post, "My favourite part - This THALI aaand me wearing Paithani with a fun twist by @manishmalhotra05."
In the picture, we can see a number of Indian delicacies served on a silver thali. Here, take a look:
Maheep Kapoor, who was also on the guest list, shared another picture of the delectable thali served at the event on her Instagram.
Other celebrities who attended the NMACC Gala included Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Gigi Hadid, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Penelope Cruz, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Priyanka Chopra, among others.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)