Olivia Colman To Helen Mirren; 14 Actors Who Played Queen Elizabeth II On Screen

Netflix's The Crown is considered to be the most nuanced portrayal of the Queen and the trials and tribulations of her life. In true The Crown fashion, the show replaces the key actors every two seasons, to present an authentic portrayal of the monarchy aging over the years.

The first two seasons had Claire Foy playing the Queen and for the next two, Olivia Coleman took on the royal role. Imelda Staunton is slated to play the older Queen in the latest installment of the show.