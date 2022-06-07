Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Share Photo of Lilibet on Her 1st Birthday
Lilibet Diana was named after Queen Elizabeth II and the late Princess of Wales.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, shared a photo of their second daughter Lilibet Diana after the celebration of her first birthday on Saturday (4 June) at the Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. The couple was on their visit to the UK for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee over the weekend.
Lilibet's parents are said to be "incredibly touched" by the warm greetings they received from everyone for her birthday.
Lilibet was all-smiles in her pale blue frock for her birthday portrait. The adorable picture was taken by photographer Misan Harriman, who also happens to be a family friend of the Harry and Meghan and was present at Lilibet's birthday picnic, attended by the royals and close friends.
Misan also shared more pictures of Lilibet including one of Meghan holding her in her arms, with the caption, "It was such a privilege to celebrate the 1st birthday of Lilibet with my family and hers! Joy and face painting all around."
Misan had also clicked the portrait announcing Meghan's first pregnancy.
Claire Ptak, who was also the couple's wedding baker, served cake for their daughter's birthday.
A spokesperson told BBC that people from all over the world had donated more than $100,000 to World Central Kitchen in Lilibet's honor. It's a charity that supplies meals to people in crisis.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle named their daughter Lilibet inspired by the Royal Family's nickname for her great grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. Her middle name, Diana was chosen in honor of her late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.
Lilibet Diana is Queen Elizabeth's 11th great-granddaughter and the eighth in line to the royal throne. Prince Harry and Meghan had welcomed their first child Archie in May 2019.
