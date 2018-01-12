The Beatles Jukebox: The Songs Maharishi Mahesh Yogi Inspired
(This story was first published on 12 January 2018 and has been reposted from The Quint’s archives to mark Maharishi Mahesh Yogi’s birth anniversary.)
In February 1968, The Beatles landed in India to attend a Transcendental Meditation course under the guidance of Maharishi Mahesh Yogi. The band spent nearly two months in Rishikesh, from 15 February 1968 to 12 April 1968, with Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, "expanding their consciousness" through spirituality, meditation and, reportedly, the occasional use of narcotics and other psychotropic substances.
From Across The Universe to Blackbird, their time under Maharishi Mahesh Yogi also led to a number of tracks on The White Album.
While the band's relationship with the Maharishi ended rather suddenly, some of The Beatles most memorable songs sprung out of their time in India. On 12 January, Maharishi Mahesh Yogi's birthday, we take a look at ten of the arguably best tracks The Beatles recorded after their time in India under Maharishi Mahesh Yogi.
The songs The Beatles recorded during and after their time would go on to feature in several albums including The White Album, Abbey Road, and even feature on their solo records.
