The Beatles Jukebox: The Songs Maharishi Mahesh Yogi Inspired

From Across The Universe to Blackbird, their time under Maharishi Mahesh Yogi also led to a number of tracks on The White Album.

While the band's relationship with the Maharishi ended rather suddenly, some of The Beatles most memorable songs sprung out of their time in India. On 12 January, Maharishi Mahesh Yogi's birthday, we take a look at ten of the arguably best tracks The Beatles recorded after their time in India under Maharishi Mahesh Yogi.