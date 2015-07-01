In Pics: Remembering Princess Diana on Her Birth Anniversary

Princess Diana smiles wearing a Cambridge tiara during a dinner and a reception at the British Embassy in Washington, DC on 10 November 1985. (Photo: Reuters)
One of the most adored members of the British royal family, Lady Diana was born Diana Frances Spencer on 1 July 1961 near Sandringham, Norfolk.
– Princess Diana died on 31 August 1997 in a car crash in Paris.
– She became Lady Diana Spencer after her fatherinherited the title of Earl Spencer in 1975.
– Lady Diana Spencer worked as a nursery schoolassistant at the Young England Kindergarten, Pimlico, London.
– Lady Diana became Princess of Wales when shemarried the Prince of Wales on 29 July 1981.
– The ceremony was aired on television around theworld and was considered to be the wedding of the century.
– Diana and Charles had their two children, PrinceWilliam Arthur Philip Louis on 21 June 1982, and Prince Henry Charles AlbertDavid on 15 September 1984.
– She did a lot of charity work, visitingterminally ill people over the world, and leading campaigns for animal protectionand AIDS awareness.
– Diana met several times with Mother Teresa.
– The Princess was famously the 1st member of theRoyal Family to have contact with AIDS victims and helped to break down globalmisconceptions about the disease.
– She was a fashion icon whose style was emulatedby women around the world.
– In 1999, TIME named Diana one of the 100 MostImportant People of the 20th Century.
– In 2002, Diana was ranked 3rd on the BBC’s pollof the 100 Greatest Britons.
