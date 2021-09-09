Was Fighting to Keep Her Alive: Kristen Stewart on Playing Diana in ‘Spencer'

Princess Diana (or Lady Diana Spencer) was one of the most photographed people in the world, and had said in an interview, “But then here was a situation which hadn’t ever happened before in history, in the sense that the media were everywhere, and here was a fairy story that everybody wanted to work.”

Kristen Stewart’s image of Diana is of a ‘live wire’. She believes that there is a ‘ground-shaking quality’ to any picture of Diana. “Diana’s such a live wire. Any picture or interview I’ve ever seen of her, there’s an explosive, ground-shaking quality to her that I always feel like you never really know what’s going to happen. Even when she’s walking the red carpet, it just feels a little bit scary.”