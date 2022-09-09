'The Epitome of Nobility': Helen Mirren Reacts to Queen Elizabeth II’s Death
The actor had previously played Queen Elizabeth II in 'The Queen', a 2006 biographical drama.
Helen Mirren reacted to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The actor had previously played Queen Elizabeth II in The Queen, a 2006 British biographical drama. The film was written by Peter Morgan, who is incidentally also the program creator and executive producer for The Crown. The 2006 film was directed by Stephen Frears. The film earned her an Academy Award.
The queen died on Thursday, at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland. She was 96 years old. She served as the longest reigning monarch in British history.
Mirren took to Instagram to share her thoughts. She posted a picture of the monarch and wrote, “I am proud to be an Elizabethan. We mourn a woman, who, with or without the crown, was the epitome of nobility.”
Other actors who have played Queen Elizabeth II are Claire Foy, Emma Thompson, Freya Wilson, Sarah Gadon, Olivia Colman and others.
