If We Were to Edit Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal', Here's Everything We'd Change

1. Ranvijay (Ranbir) goes to his sister Reet's college with a gun and shoots all over the classroom to scare the students bullying her. What happens after that? Nothing. No cops involved, parents of the students don't complain, the principal doesn't bother. No consequences whatsoever except his father yelling at him. That's it. How does this schoolboy with a machine gun justify his behaviour? He casually tells his dad that someone's got to take care of the family, and since the father is always busy making money, it's the responsibility of the other "man of the house" to make sure the family is safe. "Papa, forget law and order for 5 minutes and tell me if I'm wrong", he tells his father Balbir Singh (Anil Kapoor). That's the audience's cue to forget about law and order for the next 3 hours. Btw, Balbir Singh owned that college, even a complaint to the principal would have sufficed. But naaaa... agar kaha behen ko kuch, baap ka college bhi jala denge. In our version, we'd call Rohit Shetty and borrow a few cops from his cop universe.

Fun fact: There were gunshots and grenades in almost every scene, but not a single cop in the entire film, not even as props.