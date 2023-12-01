‘Animal’ Review: Ranbir Kapoor Is an Incredible Superstar in the Wrong Film

Ranvijay soon starts to become increasingly violent, in general and especially towards his wife who challenges him at first but almost always falls back into his arms – as if his abusive ways are just quirks to iron out. This coming from a man who keeps saying that he will “protect” the women around him when it is him that most need protection from. Red flag doesn’t even begin to cover it.

The way Geetanjali reacts to things in the little agency that she is afforded is perhaps intended to expose Ranvijay’s brutality for the mask that it is but when Ranvijay starts to say, “Shaadi mai ek darr hona chahiye, control hona chahiye” (A marriage should have fear and control), you start to remember what film you’re watching. There is no necessity for love or marriage to be ‘perfect’; nor is there no space in cinema to explore abusive relationships. Flaws characters are almost necessary to explore in today’s content space. But Animal glorifies Ranvijay for his behaviour.