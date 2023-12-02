Why You Should Not Like Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' | Do I Like It Vodcast

Would my review be different if I was not a man?

Should artists always take a moralistic stance while creating complex characters or conflicts?

Can you learn good things from a bad film?

Am I a closet Sandeep Reddy Vanga stan?

These are some questions that came to mind after watching Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna’s Animal, directed, written, and edited by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

In this episode of Do I Like It, Prateek talks about what he liked, what he did not like, and why you should not like this revenge saga!

Watch till the end.