Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Why You Should Not Like Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' | Do I Like It Vodcast

Why You Should Not Like Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal.' Do this instead!

Prateek Lidhoo
Published
Podcast
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Would my review be different if I was not a man?

Should artists always take a moralistic stance while creating complex characters or conflicts?

Can you learn good things from a bad film?

Am I a closet Sandeep Reddy Vanga stan?

These are some questions that came to mind after watching Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandana’s Animal, directed, written, and edited by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

In this episode of Do I Like It, Prateek talks about what he liked, what he did not like, and why you should not like this revenge saga!

Watch till the end.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from podcast

Topics:  Ranbir Kapoor    Animal   Podcast 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×