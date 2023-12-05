Join Us On:
All the Records Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' Has Broken at the Box Office So Far

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role hit the big screens on 1 December.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
2 min read
All the Records Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' Has Broken at the Box Office So Far
Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, which released in theatres on 1 December, is scripting history with its record-breaking numbers at the box office. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Shakti Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles.

While the film received mixed reviews from both the audience and the critics, it still managed to have a blockbuster opening. Here are all the box office records Animal has broken so far:

Animal Box Office Day 3: Ranbir Kapoor Film Mints ₹360 Crore Worldwide

Ranbir Kapoor's Biggest Opener Since 'Sanju'

For Ranbir Kapoor, Animal is his biggest opener so far. The film opened to a box office collection of Rs 61 crore in India, surpassing the opening-day numbers of Sanju, the actor's biggest hit until now, which made Rs 34.75 crore on its first day.

Second-Highest Opener of the Year After 'Jawan'

Animal is the second-biggest opener of the year after Shah Rukh Khan's record-breaking Jawan. The film secured the position after disrupting the opening day collection of Shah Rukh's Pathaan, which stands at Rs 57 crore.

On the other hand, Jawan still holds the position of the highest opener of the year, with an opening day collection of Rs 75 crore in India.

'Animal' Box Office Day 2: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore In India

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Biggest Opening So Far

Animal is also the biggest-opener of director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film has broken the records of his blockbuster hits like Arjun Reddy (2017) and Kabir Singh (2019). While Vijay Deverakonda's film made Rs 7.5 crore, the Shahid Kapoor-starrer earned Rs 20.21 crore on its first day.

Biggest Opener With an 'A' Certificate

Animal managed to collect the second-highest opening numbers at the box office despite having an 'A' certificate in India and the UK, due to its gory scenes. While Jawan received a 'U/A' certificate, this is the first time in the history of Indian cinema that a film with an 'A' certificate has minted Rs 100 crore globally on the first day of its release.

'Feels Like I'm Dreaming': Bobby Deol Gets Emotional Over Animal's Success

Biggest Non-Festive Opener

Despite having a non-holiday release, unlike Jawan which was released on the festive occasion of Janmashtami, Animal managed to secure mega opening numbers at the box office.

Pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol Party After To Celebrate 'Animal' Success

