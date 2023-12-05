All the Records Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' Has Broken at the Box Office So Far

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, which released in theatres on 1 December, is scripting history with its record-breaking numbers at the box office. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Shakti Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles.

While the film received mixed reviews from both the audience and the critics, it still managed to have a blockbuster opening. Here are all the box office records Animal has broken so far: