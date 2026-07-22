CJP Protest: 'Morning After Detention, Many Went Straight Back to Jantar Mantar'

I am a 29-year-old PhD scholar and teacher from Nashik. Last week, I was in New Delhi for some work.

For weeks now, I have been following the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest—and Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike—against the NEET paper leak and the alleged irregularities. So, when I was done with my work, I knew I had to head to Jantar Mantar.

Not everyone gets to be at the heart of action. A huge protest was unfoldingNE—and I felt I was in a far better position than most to stand there and be counted.

I had mixed feelings regarding the protest. Part of me was glad that years of anger and helplessness among students had finally found an outlet. But part of me was also sceptical. I didn’t think that the resignation of a Union minister was realistically on the table, and even if one came, I wasn’t sure that it would change anything.