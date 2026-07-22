CJP Protest: Behind Modi Govt's Two-Point Plan to Contain Students

The government "underestimated" the mobilisation at Jantar Mantar over the weekend as well as the crowds that turned up for the march on Monday, 20 July, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sources told The Quint.

However, they maintain that there is "no question of sacking any minister due to street pressure". Many in the government are seeing this as a "regime change" protest, and not one demanding "education reform".

Broadly, people within the government and the BJP are saying three things: