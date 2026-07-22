NEET Protests: India's Exam Crisis and the Politics of Waiting

As thousands of supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) attempted to walk from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament on 20 July, Delhi Police used tear gas and batons.

The police later said 118 officers had been injured, while the CJP said 60 protesters were hurt. At least 70 people were reportedly detained. These figures might be contested, but what is clear is that a protest centred on institutional accountability ended with citizens and police accusing one another of violence.

The next day, a smaller group returned to Jantar Mantar under heavy security. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said that the movement would continue peacefully but would not attempt another march because the police would hurt young people.

On 20 July, two CJP representatives met Union minister JP Nadda after the clashes and submitted their demands. The government offered consideration—not a public timetable. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan remained in office, and had not provided the political account that the movement was demanding.

The sequence condenses the problem. Weeks of protest inside an authorised enclosure did not produce a structured negotiation.