Why the Modi Govt May Still Refuse to Sack Dharmendra Pradhan

Secondly, the Anna movement was more grandiose and ambitious in its vision. Its demand was not focused on an individual; it challenged the whole system. It did not blame a party or a leader for the corruption. It was a rejection of the whole process, a protest against the entire political class, a revolt against the rotten establishment. Its urge was not to seek one man’s head but to change the whole system if the society and the polity were to be cleansed of corruption. It was to change the grammar of politics; it was to make politics clean. It was unique in that it not only showcased the problem but also offered a solution.

On the other hand, the CJP believes that the paper leak is not a systemic problem—it is the result of a minister's incompetence. Their demand is based on the premise that if the minister is removed, no further paper leaks will occur.

This premise is flawed and lacks an understanding of the problem. The paper leak is a result of a rotten, corrupt system—and the minister only a cog in the wheel. Pradhan is not the real problem; he is only the manifestation of a bigger malaise. He is only a symptom, not the disease. Even if he is removed, the problem will persist. The system has to be changed if paper leaks have to be plugged.