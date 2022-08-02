Nag Panchami 2022: Best Quotes, Wishes, Greetings, and Images

Happy Nag Panchami 2022 Wishes, Quotes, and Images for Whatsapp & Facebook
Every year, Nag Panchami is celebrated right after the Hariyali Teej. It is observed on the fifth day of Shukla Paksha in the holy month of Sawan. The day is dedicated to the worship of snakes (Nag in Sanskrit) and that is why it is also known as Nag Panchami or Nag Chaturthi. This year Nag Panchami 2022 will be observed on 02 August 2022.
According to the Hindu Mythology, snakes are an essential part and are linked to Lord Shiva. On the eve of Nag Panchami, devotees offer milk, fruits, and shower flowers on the idols of snakes. Some people also worship real snakes and offer milk to them as a part of the celebration.
On the eve of Nag Panchami, we have curated a list of best wishes, quotes, and greetings for you that you can share with your friends, family, and relatives.
The auspicious festival of Nag Panchami is finally here. On this day make a wish with an open heart. The Lord will grant you all everything that your heart wants. Happy Nag Panchami 2022!!
May Lord Shiva bless you all with lots of happiness and prosperity. Wishing you all a very Happy Nag Panchami 2022.
I wish the glory of Shiva Shankar uplift your soul and banish all your troubles. Happy 2022 Nag Panchami!
May Lord Shiva shower all his choicest blessings upon you on the occasion of Nag Panchami 2022.
By offering milk to Nag Devta on this auspicious day, one gets the blessings of the Almighty and the ultimate protection. Wishing that the Lord showers you with the same love and affection. Happy Nag Panchami 2022!!
The mere utterance of OM Namah Shivaya with devotion is substantial to make you feel the power of God within you. Happy Nag Panchami 2022!!
Om Namah Shivay! May the blessings of Lord Shiva remain with you throughout your life. Shubh Nag Panchami 2022
“May lord Shiva give you success and smiles, may all your dreams come true. These are my wishes straight from heart coming especially for you Happy Nag Panchami 2022
On this sacred festival of Nag Panchami, I wish your life be a blissful paradise and may Lord Shiva guide and protect you from all kinds of dangers! Happy Nag Panchami 2022!
