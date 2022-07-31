Happy Hariyali Teej 2022: Wishes, Images, WhatsApp Status, and Greetings
Share these images, greetings, wishes on the occasion of Hariyali Teej 2022.
Hariyali Teej is one of the three most important Teej festivals observed by Hindu women in India. The other two other Teej festivals are Kajari Teej and Hartalika Teej.
Hariyali Teej is celebrated on the tritiya (3rd day) of the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight of the moon) in the Shravan month (Sawan month) as per the Hindu calendar.
This festival is celebrated by married women who fast for the longevity and welfare of their husbands. Share these images, wishes, greetings, and WhatsApp status on the occasion of Hariyali Teej 2022.
Hariyali Teej will be celebrated on 31 July, after Hariyali Amavasya in 2022. Hariyali Amavasya will fall on July 28 and two days before Nag Panchami on 2 August.
Hartalika Teej is celebrated on shukla paksha tritiya of bhadrapad on Tuesday, which falls on 30 August.
Happy Hariyali Teej 2022: Images and WhatsApp Status
Happy Hariyali Teej 2022: Wishes and Greetings
May this Teej light up for you the hopes of happy times and dreams for a year full of smiles. Happy Hariyali Teej!
Let's celebrate the festival of happiness and joy. Happy Hariyali Teej!
May you be blessed with happiness this Teej. Wish you and your family a very happy Hariyali Teej!
May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless your life with peace, prosperity, happiness, and good health. Happy Hariyali Teej!
May you and your husband have a wonderful life ahead, and may Goddess Parvati shower you with her blessings.
