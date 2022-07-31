Happy Hariyali Teej 2022: Wishes, Images, WhatsApp Status, and Greetings

Hariyali Teej is one of the three most important Teej festivals observed by Hindu women in India. The other two other Teej festivals are Kajari Teej and Hartalika Teej.

Hariyali Teej is celebrated on the tritiya (3rd day) of the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight of the moon) in the Shravan month (Sawan month) as per the Hindu calendar.

This festival is celebrated by married women who fast for the longevity and welfare of their husbands. Share these images, wishes, greetings, and WhatsApp status on the occasion of Hariyali Teej 2022.