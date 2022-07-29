World Tiger Day 2022: Theme, Quotes, Wishes, Slogans, Messages, and Status

International Tiger day: quotes, wishes, status
International Tiger Day is being celebrated on 29 July every year all around the world. This day is also celebrated as Awareness Day to prevent the destruction caused due to poaching. It is due to poaching and destruction of forests that the number of tigers has dropped significantly in various countries.
India currently accounts for 70 percent of the total tiger population in the world. This information was given by Union Minister of Environment and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar who also said that India currently has 30,000 elephants, 3000 one-horned rhinoceros and more than 500 lions.
It was in 2010, at the Tiger Conference in St. Petersburg, Russia, that the idea of ‘International Tiger Day’ came p and it was decided that it would be celebrated every year on 29 July.
Share these quotes, wishes, WhatsApp status and images on the occasion of International Tiger Day 2022.
The theme for world tiger day 2022 “India launches Project Tiger to revive the tiger population”. Adopting a tiger might do wonders for the WWF and the work it does. The organization support initiatives that collaborate with regional people to safeguard tigers and take strong action against poaching and illegal trade.
"I feel like a tiger right now. There's nothing impossible if you get up and work for it". - Michael Flatley
"There is nothing like the thrill of walking through the jungle looking for a tiger and knowing they could be watching you already." - Ashlan Gorse Cousteau
"I've often felt that the Indian tiger has not been unleashed." - Ratan Tata
"A tiger does not shout its tigritude, it acts." - Wole Soyinka
"We are all a tiger with feelings. An elephant who never forgets. We are tiger, panther, monkey - we are all of these things, all of the life rhythms." - Ruby Dee
“A wounded tiger is a dangerous beast.” — Arthur Golden
“The most magnificent creature in the entire world, the tiger is.” — Jack Hanna
Happy Tiger day 2022
World tiger day is celebrated on 29 July every year
Tiger day is celebrated since 2010
We must unite for the tiger, we can't let them fade out of sight.
Save the Tigers before they are gone forever.
Look at the Tigers mighty & strong, and remember that killing them for their skin is very wrong.
Mighty tigers hear them roar for they may be no more.
Pause, think, appreciate animals and Save a Tiger..!!
Don’t strip the stripes from the scenery. Save the Tigers.
Let your children see the tigers, don’t let them become a history.
Everybody needs a pooch to love a tiger and to take them back to the real world. Save Tigers!
One can measure the greatness and moral progress of a nation by looking at how it treats its animals.