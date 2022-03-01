Happy Maha Shivratri 2022: Whatsapp Status, Photos and Wallpapers
Maha Shivratri 2022: This year the puja is divided into four parts.
Maha Shivratri is the great Hindu festival that is celebrated every year in honour of Lord Shiva. This year Maha Shivratri 2022 falls on 1 March 2022.
Maha Shivratri starts at 3:16 a.m. on Tuesday, 1 March 2022 and the puja timing is from 6:21 p.m.
The day signifies the memory of defeating darkness in life and the world. It is on the auspicious day of Maha Shivratri that Lord Shiva and Parvati got married. Since then this day is called Shivratri.
Lord Shiva devotees observe Maha Shivratri by resorting to strict fasting for the entire day. They can only eat fruits and milk on this day as part of the ritual.
The devotees perform several religious activities such as Maha Shiv puja, offering prayer on the Shivalinga and singing bhajans the entire day.
The ones who keep a fast can break it after the puja, which is the next day. Devotees need to take a bath before breaking the fast.
Lord Shiva devotees keep chanting "Om Namah Shivaay" during the puja on Maha Shivratri. These same rituals will be practised on Maha Shivratri 2022 as well.
Maha Shivratri 2022 Photos
Maha Shivratri 2022 Whatsapp Status
Maha Shivratri 2022 Wallpaper
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.