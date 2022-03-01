ADVERTISEMENT

Happy Maha Shivratri 2022: Whatsapp Status, Photos and Wallpapers

Maha Shivratri 2022: This year the puja is divided into four parts.

Raajwrita Dutta
Lifestyle
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Maha Shivratri 2022 is on 1 March 2022</p></div>
Maha Shivratri is the great Hindu festival that is celebrated every year in honour of Lord Shiva. This year Maha Shivratri 2022 falls on 1 March 2022.

Maha Shivratri starts at 3:16 a.m. on Tuesday, 1 March 2022 and the puja timing is from 6:21 p.m.

The day signifies the memory of defeating darkness in life and the world. It is on the auspicious day of Maha Shivratri that Lord Shiva and Parvati got married. Since then this day is called Shivratri.

Lord Shiva devotees observe Maha Shivratri by resorting to strict fasting for the entire day. They can only eat fruits and milk on this day as part of the ritual.

The devotees perform several religious activities such as Maha Shiv puja, offering prayer on the Shivalinga and singing bhajans the entire day.

The ones who keep a fast can break it after the puja, which is the next day. Devotees need to take a bath before breaking the fast.

Lord Shiva devotees keep chanting "Om Namah Shivaay" during the puja on Maha Shivratri. These same rituals will be practised on Maha Shivratri 2022 as well.

Maha Shivratri 2022 Photos

(Photo: iStock)

Maha Shivratri 2022 puja time is from 6:21 p.m.

(Photo: iStock)

(Photo: iStock)

Lord Shiva devotees fast on Maha Shivratri.

(Photo: iStock)

(Photo: iStock)

Maha Shivratri is an extremely auspicious festival for Hindus.

(Photo: iStock)

Maha Shivratri 2022 Whatsapp Status

(Photo: iStock)

Send Maha Shivratri 2022 messages to friends and family on Whatsapp.

(Photo: iStock)

Maha Shivratri 2022 Wallpaper

(Photo: iStock)

Happy Maha Shivratri 2022 to everyone celebrating.

(Photo: iStock)

