Happy Nag Panchami 2021: Wishes, Images and Messages

Nag Panchami is celebrated immediately after Hariyali Teej. It is observed on the fifth day of Shukla Paksha in the holy month of Sawan. The month of Sawan commenced on 25 July 2021, and will end on 22 August 2021.

As the name suggests, this day is dedicated to snakes. Nag Panchami is also known as Nag Chaturthi.