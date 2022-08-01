World Wide Web Day 2022: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, and Images for Status

Happy World Wide Web Day 2022: Check our list of best quotes, images, wishes, and greetings
In today's modern world, everything is possible with the help of the Internet. We have information available on the tips of our fingers by using the Internet. But do you know how is it possible? Well, the credit goes to the World Wide Web (www) system.
World Wide Web is the full form of www that is used in website links. The World Wide Web is responsible for connecting all the websites in the world to the internet. All the resources including web pages, documents, files, audios that we are able to access through the internet is possible due to the World Wide Web. All the web browsers, search engines, websites are connected to the World Wide Web and that's how we can find any information in the world via the Internet.
The World Wide Web Day is celebrated every year on first of August. This year, the World Wide Web 2022 will be observed on Monday, 01 August 2022. The day is recongised to honour the importance and significance of the World Wide Web in the modern world of Internet.
This World Wide Web Day 2022, check our best collection of Quotes, messages, wishes, and greetings that you can share on social media as status, hashtags, and posts to pay tribute to the Tim Berners-Lee, the man behind the greatest invention of the World Wide Web Day which revolutionized the world.
“If my generation is remembered for anything, it will be as the last one that remembers the world before the Internet.” Lev Grossman
“In the information age, man and spider both live in a web.” Amit Kalantri, Wealth of Words
“Being a good digital citizen means recognising and understanding the impact that the world wide web has on the virtual population and a commitment to adding valuable content whenever and wherever possible.” Germany Kent
Happy World Wide Web Day 2022!!! To all the people of the world. The day is to spend your time doing some online tasks, web browsing, or surfing, deciding what you need to do.
People usually are confused between Internet access and world complete web access. The difference is that with Internet access, we can surf the world wide web for gathering information and other activities. Happy World Web Day 2022!!!
If you don't have an e-mail address, you're in the Netherworld. If you don't have your own World Wide Web page, you're a nobody. Clifford Stoll
People who have so much of their personality invested in the Internet can’t really survive as whole individuals without it.” Mark A. Rayner
"His ambition is to be the spider in the World Wide Web". John McCarthy
"If there is no fundamental science then there is no basis for applied science. We have to strike a balance. 23 years ago the World Wide Web was born here. It has changed the world dramatically". Rolf-Dieter Heuer
"The technological breakthrough of the World Wide Web has been enormously beneficial to society". Mike Fitzpatrick
"What we now call the browser is whatever defines the web. What fits in the browser is the World Wide Web and a number of trivial standards to handle that so that the content comes. Ted Nelson
If someone had protected the HTML language for making Web pages, then we wouldn't have the World Wide Web. Feng Zhang
Britain helped create the Internet - Tim Berners-Lee created the World Wide Web, one of a long line of British scientists who have given us an outsized role in shaping our own digital future. George Osborne
The web is more a social creation than a technical one. I designed it for a social effect - to help people work together - and not as a technical toy. Tim Berners-Lee
