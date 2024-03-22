Holika Dahan 2024: Do’s and Dont’s To Keep in Mind on Choti Holi; Know Rituals

Holika Dahan, popularly known as Choti Holi, is set to be observed on Sunday, 24 March 2024. The festival is observed on Purnima Tithi during Phalgun month. It is celebrated to mark the victory of good over evil. Holika Dahan also lays the ground for the main festival, Holi. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy across India. Many people burn their worries and prepare to fill their lives with vibrant colours of joy. You should celebrate the festival.

Before you prepare to celebrate Holika Dahan with your loved ones, it's important to know the dates and puja tithi. One should also know the traditional rules to observe the important ritual. You must conduct the prayers on time to live a happy and prosperous life. Spend the evening with your friends and family and make memories.