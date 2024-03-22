Holika Dahan 2024: Do’s and Dont’s To Keep in Mind on Choti Holi; Know Rituals

Holika Dahan 2024: Know the rules you should follow on this festival.
(Photo: iStock)
Holika Dahan, popularly known as Choti Holi, is set to be observed on Sunday, 24 March 2024. The festival is observed on Purnima Tithi during Phalgun month. It is celebrated to mark the victory of good over evil. Holika Dahan also lays the ground for the main festival, Holi. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy across India. Many people burn their worries and prepare to fill their lives with vibrant colours of joy. You should celebrate the festival.
Before you prepare to celebrate Holika Dahan with your loved ones, it's important to know the dates and puja tithi. One should also know the traditional rules to observe the important ritual. You must conduct the prayers on time to live a happy and prosperous life. Spend the evening with your friends and family and make memories.
Here are some do's and dont's you should follow on Holika Dahan to spend the festival the right way. Read till the end to know all the traditional rules that people have been following for ages.
Take a shower before participating in Holika Dahan. You should be clean and fresh.
Arrange a bonfire by adding wood, leaves, cow dung cakes, mustard oil, sesame seeds, wheat grains, and dry coconut. Make sure to keep the items ready before the festival.
Clean the area around the bonfire.
You must clean the place using water and cow dung.
Light a diya and offer prayers to keep negativity away. You can use desi ghee to light the diya.
Offer prayers to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. Pray to them for wealth, abundance, prosperity, and happiness in your family.
You can perform charity and donations on Holika Dahan because it is considered auspicious.
Many people observe Satyanarayan fast on this day. You can also perform Purnima vrat and offer prayers to Lord Vishnu with devotion.
Let's take a look at the things you shouldn't do on Holika Dahan if you want to ward off evil and live a happy life:
Do not use plastic or tyres to prepare a bonfire for Holika Dahan.
Do not lend money on Holika Dahan.
Do not behave rudely or make others sad intentionally.
Do not touch any unknown object lying on the street or somewhere else.
Do not drink alcohol or smoke on this auspicious day.
Do not cut your nails or hair on this day as it is considered inauspicious.
Do not play with fire because it can be dangerous.
