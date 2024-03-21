Holi Recipes 2024: Traditional Sweet Dish Recipes or Desserts To Make at Home

Holi Recipes 2024: Famous sweet dishes you can try making at home this festival.
Holi 2024 is scheduled to be observed on Monday, 25 March. The popular "festival of colours" is a vibrant and joyous time for most people across India. Many people observe prayers on this day and welcome spring on a positive note. One should note that Holi is observed on the full moon day of the Falgun month. It marks the triumph of good over evil. Holika Dahan is celebrated a day before the actual festival where people arrange a bonfire.
The festival of Holi is also the time to invite your friends and family at home and try out tasty dishes. You can prepare some new dishes at home and invite them for a lunch party. The festival of colours is also the time to make sweet dishes at home for your loved ones. You should know the recipes.
Here are some dessert recipes you can try at home this Holi 2024 to make others happy. Make these recipes for your friends and family and welcome good times in your life.
Matcha Gujiya
Ingredients:
All-purpose flour
Matcha powder
Jaggery powder
Grated khoya
Chopped nuts
Butter
Oil
Recipe:
Make a dough using the all-purpose flour, ghee, and warm water. Cover and keep it aside for thirty minutes. Take another bowl and mix jaggery powder, khoya, matcha powder, and chopped nuts. Divide the dough into small size balls and make small puris.
You can remove the excess oil with a paper towel before serving them to your guests. This is one of the easiest desserts.
Pista Sandesh
Ingredients:
Pistachios
Cardamom
Cottage cheese/paneer
Condensed milk
Ghee
Rose petals
Recipe:
Remove the seeds from the cardamom. In the blender, put the pistachios and the cardamom seeds and blend until a paste is formed. Now, add cottage cheese, condensed milk, and the paste.
Heat the mixture on a low flame and stir continuously so that it does not get stuck. Add one tablespoon of ghee or butter and mix properly. Place the mixture into a well-greased baking tray and put inside the freezer for some time. Garnish with rose petals, cut, and serve the dessert to your guests.
Thandai Phirni
Ingredients:
Thandai powder
Rice
Milk
Dry fruits
Saffron
Sugar
Ghee
Cardamom
Recipe:
Take rice and soak it in water for thirty minutes. Take ghee and heat it on a medium flame. Pour the milk when the ghee starts to boil and make it thick. Extract the water from the soaked rice and blend rice with less water to make a coarse paste.
Place the phirni in terracotta pots and add chopped nuts and rose petals for garnishing. Serve out delicious chilled phirni on Holi.
