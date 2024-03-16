Ramadan 2024: 10 Amazing Tips for Diabetes Patients To Safely Fast During Ramzan

Ramadan is the ninth month of Islamic Hijri Calendar. It is one of the blessed months of the year during which Muslims observe fasts from dawn to dusk in a row for 30 days. Ramadan is a pious occasion for all the followers of Islam. While fasting, Muslims must abstain from drinking, eating, smoking, sexual activity, swearing, and unnecessary gossips.

Ramadan fasts (Roza) are compulsory for all Muslims because Roza is the third pillar of Islam. However, old and sick people are exempted from keeping fasts.

People with diabetes are often apprehensive about keeping fasts in Ramadan because prolonged fasting may decrease or increase their blood sugar levels, and thereby complicate the condition. However, if certain health tips are followed by the diabetes patients, they can smoothly keep Ramadan fasts without any issue. Let us check out some amazing tips below that diabetic patients must follow to keep their health in check during Ramazan.