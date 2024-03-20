Holi 2024 Date: Puja Timings, Holika Dahan Time, Traditional Rituals, and More

One of the most vibrant and colourful Hindu festivals, Holi, is around the corner and people are gearing up to celebrate it grandly. Holi is also known as the "festival of colours" or "Dol Jatra" in different parts of India. People spend time with their loved ones on this day and put colours on each other to spread happiness. According to the Hindu calendar, Holi is observed in the Phalguna month. All interested people are getting ready to celebrate the festival.

According to the official details, Holi 2024 is scheduled to be observed on 25 March. One should know the important date if one wants to observe the festival of colours with their loved ones. Many people conduct prayers on this day and visit temples. It is a time to forget grievances and remember the colourful moments in our lives.