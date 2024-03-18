Lathmar Holi 2024: Date, History, Significance & Rituals

The festival of Lathmar Holi is celebrated to commemorate the love and devotion between Lord Krishna and Radha. It is also a celebration of the victory of good over evil.

The tradition of Lathmar Holi in Barsana and Nandgaon dates back to when Lord Krishna visited the town of Barsana. According to the legend, Krishna used to visit Radha's town, Nandgaon. And, he teased Radha and her friends. This led to the anger of the women in Nandgaon. They allegedly took offense at his advances and drove him out of the town.

After the incident, the men from Nandgaon regularly visit Barsana every year. When they visit, the women of Barsana come out with sticks and beat the men. The men try to defend themselves as much as they can. If they are not able to defend themselves, then the women catch them and make them wear women's clothing and dance in public.