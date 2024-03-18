Lathmar Holi 2024: Date, History, Significance & Rituals

The festival of Lathmar Holi is celebrated in Barsana and Nandgaon, Uttar Pradesh. This festival is associated with a Hindu legend of Lord Krishna and Radha. It is celebrated with a variety of traditions in different parts of the country. Lathmar Holi will be celebrated on 19 March in Nandgaon. Let's know about the history, significance and rituals of Lathmar Holi.
Lathmar Holi 2024: Significance & Rituals
The festival of Lathmar Holi is celebrated to commemorate the love and devotion between Lord Krishna and Radha. It is also a celebration of the victory of good over evil.
The tradition of Lathmar Holi in Barsana and Nandgaon dates back to when Lord Krishna visited the town of Barsana. According to the legend, Krishna used to visit Radha's town, Nandgaon. And, he teased Radha and her friends. This led to the anger of the women in Nandgaon. They allegedly took offense at his advances and drove him out of the town.
After the incident, the men from Nandgaon regularly visit Barsana every year. When they visit, the women of Barsana come out with sticks and beat the men. The men try to defend themselves as much as they can. If they are not able to defend themselves, then the women catch them and make them wear women's clothing and dance in public.
How Do People Celebrate Lathmar Holi?
Lathmar Holi celebrations in Barsana continue for more than a week. During this time, the people of Barsana dance, sing, and immerse themselves in color. They also enjoy the traditional drink, thandai, which is dedicated to Radha.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).