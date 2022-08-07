Happy Friendship Day 2022: Famous Quotes for Best Friend, Boyfriend & Girlfriend

Happy Friendship Day 2022 Quotes that you can send to your friends.
Friendship Day 2022 is all set to be celebrated on Sunday, 7 August 2022, in India. People across the country are thinking of ideas to surprise their best friends, boyfriends, and girlfriends on this day. They want to make the day special for their friends. Apart from tying friendship bands on each other's wrists, people also give gifts to each other on Friendship Day to celebrate the occasion. They think of creative ideas to make the occasion memorable.
Since Friendship Day 2022 is already here, people are looking for messages, wishes, and Friendship Day quotes online so that they can send them to their best friends, boyfriends, and girlfriends. People start the day by greeting each other and then carry out their surprise plans. Everyone wants to celebrate Friendship Day since it celebrates the most beautiful bond.
"Many people will walk in and out of your life, but only true friends will leave footprints in your heart." - Eleanor Roosevelt
"I don't know half of you half as well as I should like, and I like less than half of you half as well as you deserve." - JRR Tolkien
"I cannot even imagine where I would be today were it not for that handful of friends who have given me a heart full of joy. Let’s face it, friends make life a lot more fun." - Charles R Swindoll
"True friends are like diamonds – bright, beautiful, valuable, and always in style." - Nicole Richie
"Your worst enemy could be your best friend and your best friend could be your worst enemy." - Bob Marley
"Close friends are truly life's treasures. Sometimes they know us better than we know ourselves. With gentle honesty, they are there to guide and support us, to share our laughter and our tears. Their presence reminds us that we are never really alone." - Vincent van Gogh
"Real friends are the ones you can count on no matter what. The ones who go into the forest to find you and bring you home. And real friends never have to tell you that they’re your friends." - Morgan Matson
