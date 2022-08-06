Happy Friendship Day 2022: Download WhatsApp Stickers and Send GIFs to Friends

International Friendship Day 2022 was observed globally on 30 July 2022. However, in India, Friendship Day 2022 will be celebrated on the first Sunday of August, which is 7 August 2022. The day is observed to celebrate friendships and it promotes the idea of meeting new people. The day is special to everyone irrespective of age. People like to celebrate Friendship Day grandly. They wish their friends and arrange surprises to make them feel special on this day.

It is important to note that the occasion of Friendship Day 2022 will be observed on Sunday, 7 August 2022 in India. As the day is approaching near, people have already started making elaborate plans to celebrate. People send wishes, messages, and good luck to each other on Friendship Day. It is a day that is filled with happiness.