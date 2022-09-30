Durga Puja 2022: Best Pandals to Visit in Kolkata; Everything You Need To Know

Durga Puja 2022 is all set to be celebrated from Saturday, 1 October. It is one of the most auspicious festivals celebrated in India. Durga Puja pandals in Kolkata have new themes every year that are unique and distinctive. This year, the Durga Puja festival will be celebrated grandly because devotees could not observe it properly during the past two years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival in Kolkata is well-known across the globe because it is celebrated royally.

People love to go pandal hopping in Kolkata because different pandals have interesting themes. As we are getting ready to celebrate Durga Puja 2022, it is important to take note of the best pandals in the city. Both, North and South Kolkata have some popular pandals that people love to visit during the festival.