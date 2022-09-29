Durga Puja 2022: Start Date, Time, and Schedule, How To Make Khichuri for Bhog

Durga Puja 2022: Start Date, End Date, and Khichuri Recipe for Bhog.
Durga Puja is one of the significant festivals of Hindus, especially among Bengalis. Durgotsav is a 5-day festival marked by the homecoming of goddess Durga and her childrens – Lakshmi, Saraswati, Ganesha and Kartik. On the eve of Durga Puja, people worship Maa Durga with great enthusiasm and grandeur followed by special events and bhog recipes like Khichuri bhog.
The significance of Durga Puja is to commemorate the victory of Maa Durga over Mahishasura (shapeshifting buffalo demon). It is the festival of celebrating the grand victory of good over evil. Goddess Durga killed the demon Mahishasura and that is why she is also called as 'Mahishasuramardini'.
Let us know the start date, end date, and important timings of Durga Puja 2022.
Every year, Durga Puja festival starts on the 6th day of Sharad Navratri. This year Durga Puja 2022 will start on Saturday, 1 October 2022 from 7 am to 7:55 am (Shub Muhurat) . People bring Goddess Durga to their home and worship her for a period of 5 days. The last day of Durga Puja is observed by immersing the idol of Maa Durga (Durgavisarjan) in water on Vijaya Dashami.
On the 5th and last day of Durga Puja, people bid a grand farewell to the idol of Maa Durga by submerging it in the water and the ritual is called Durgavisarjan. The last day of Durga Puja is called Vijaya Dashami. This year, the end date of Durga Puja 2022 is Wednesday, 5 October 2022.
As mentioned above, Durga Puja is a five day festival. Here's the complete schedule of Durga Puja 2022:
Saturday (1 October 2022): Sasthi
Sunday (2 October 2022): Maha Saptami.
Monday (3 October 2022): Maha Ashtami.
Tuesday (4 October 2022): Maha Nabami.
Wednesday (5 October 2022): Durgavisarjan or Vijaya Dashami.
Every year Durga Puja is marked by sweet and tasty delicacy preparations. People try and make new recipes to make the festival special for their loved ones. Altghough, different people try unique recipes on the day of festival, there's one recipie that's almost everyones favorite and is made in every house. The special 'Khichuri Bhog' is one common and special khichdi that is prepared by devotees as an offertory (bhog) to their beloved Goddesss Durga. Let's check out an easy and quick recipie to prepare Bengali style 'Khichuri Bhog' at home.
Ingredients Required: 1 cup Gobindo bhog rice, 1/2 cup of roasted moong dal, ghee, vegetables (potatoes, cauliflower, tomato, and peas) and spices (cloves, cardamom, green chilli, garlic paste, red chilli, cinnamon stick, salt, sugar, roasted cumin (jeera) powder, and bay leaf.
Preparation Method: Follow the steps below to make Khichuri Bhog' on this Durga Puja 2022:
Mix dal and rice together and clean them under running water for some time and keep the mixture aside. Strain the excess water.
Take a pan and heat ghee in it. Once the ghee is warm, add spices like bay leaf, cloves, cardamom, and others mentioned above.
Let the spices roast properly.
Once the spices are roasted, add all the vegetables and ginger paste.
Let the veggies fry for sometime and then add dal and rice mixture to it.
Add turmeric powder, salt, and sugar according to the taste.
Let the mixture fry for 4 to 5 minutes on high flame.
Put the gas on medium flame and then add 2 cup of water.
Close the lid properly and then wait for sometime.
After the mixture is cooked properly, check the fluffiness of dal and rice. If the mixture is soft enough, add roasted Jeera (cumin) powder to it.
Your recipie is ready, you can garnish it the way you want.
