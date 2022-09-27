List of Navratri Foods for Diabetic Patients

Today is the second day of Navratri and a few people might have broken the fast after their first day while a few will continue to keep the fast for nine days and break the fast on 5 September, the last day of Navratri which is also celebrated as Dussehra in India.

People have different health conditions and we have to be careful to observe fasts, keeping in mind our dietary restrictions, during Navratri without compromising our health. Today, we are here with a list of foods that can be eaten by diabetic patients. These foods help manage blood sugar levels even when people are on a fast.